JFK's life, legacy is celebrated on his centennial

The life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy, who died at 46, will be celebrated on the day he would have turned 100. The United States Postal Service plans to commemorate Kennedy's centennial Monday with a dedication of a new JFK postage stamp in Brookline, Massachusetts, a Boston suburb where the late president was born on May 29, 1917.

