Jerry Garcia's guitar fetches $1.9M at New York auction
A guitar that Jerry Garcia played everywhere from San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom to Egypt's Great Pyramids fetched over $1.9 million at an auction Wednesday night. The Grateful Dead frontman's guitar - named Wolf - was sold at the Brooklyn Bowl, a bowling alley, restaurant and music venue.
