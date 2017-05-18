Italy makes 12 vaccines mandatory for...

Italy makes 12 vaccines mandatory for school-age children

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The Italian government has made 12 vaccines mandatory for children attending schools up to age 16 in an effort to combat what it characterizes as misinformation. The measures approved Friday follow an intense public debate over vaccines after a measles outbreak and political sniping over accusations that the populist 5-Star movement had emboldened anti-vaccine advocates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 3 hr KOOL SMOKER 22
News U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15) 4 hr Choicerocks 178
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 6 hr Obamacare 4
News Neurology Study Reveals What We Already Know: P... 6 hr Israelite Suprema... 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 10 hr SissyBareFeet 169
News Xyzal: State of the Art Antihistamine (Oct '07) 10 hr Jack 34
News Psychiatry expert offers positive advice for pa... 12 hr Humanspirit 1
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,592 • Total comments across all topics: 281,148,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC