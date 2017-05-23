Icy reception to Trump budget from fellow Republicans44 minutes ago
President Donald Trump's first budget proposal got an icy reception on Capitol Hill Tuesday, and that was just from the Republicans. "I don't think the president's budget is going anywhere," said Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, asked if he's concerned about the message sent by slashing the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled.
