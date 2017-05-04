House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot...

House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to wary Senate

17 hrs ago

Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their legislative centerpiece scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House. It was a perilous journey, and its Senate pathway will be at least as bumpy with little doubt the measure will change, assuming it survives.

Chicago, IL

