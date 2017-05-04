House repeal of 'Obamacare' hands hot potato to wary Senate
Republicans are claiming a triumph by pushing their legislative centerpiece scuttling much of President Barack Obama's health care law through the House. It was a perilous journey, and its Senate pathway will be at least as bumpy with little doubt the measure will change, assuming it survives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The astonishing TRUE story of a CDC criminal co...
|17 min
|Vaxxed
|10
|More Asian American women getting breast cancer
|40 min
|Sapluster
|2
|NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare ...
|4 hr
|Rosette
|1
|Tamaqua churches gather for Day of...
|4 hr
|GAYWEST
|3
|Health care vote puts Republicans on hot seat i...
|12 hr
|Trump your President
|3
|Measles outbreak sickens dozens of Minnesota So...
|13 hr
|friend
|6
|Mark Zuckerberg Enters The Anti-Vaccination Arg... (Feb '15)
|14 hr
|Truthmongerdotinfo
|5
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC