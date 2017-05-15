Hirono discloses kidney cancer; says prognosis is favorable
Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono says she is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer and has a favorable prognosis from her doctor in Washington. The first-term Democrat promises to fight the disease "with the same determination I've fought for the people of Hawaii."
