Hirono discloses kidney cancer; says prognosis is favorable

Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono says she is undergoing treatment for kidney cancer and has a favorable prognosis from her doctor in Washington. The first-term Democrat promises to fight the disease "with the same determination I've fought for the people of Hawaii."

