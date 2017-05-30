Higher body mass index linked to severe hot flashes in women at menopause
Vasomotor symptoms , such as hot flashes and night sweats, cause serious discomfort in many women at menopause. Studies show a higher frequency of VMS in women who gain weight during the postmenopause period, and the effect of obesity on VMS has been studied for many years.
