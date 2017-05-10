Heroin epidemic pushing up hepatitis ...

Heroin epidemic pushing up hepatitis C infections in US

The number of new infections nearly tripled in five years, to about 2,400 in 2015. The virus is spread by sharing needles to inject drugs, and the increase coincided with a surge in heroin use.

