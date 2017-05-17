Healthy' obesity - not a harmless con...

Healthy' obesity - not a harmless condition', scientists say

15 hrs ago

Having excess fat increases the risk of suffering heart disease by half even when blood pressure and cholesterol levels are normal, according to the research. People regarded as obese but healthy also have an increased risk of stroke and almost double the risk of heart failure, researchers found.

Chicago, IL

