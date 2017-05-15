Gov't report: Progress reducing US un...

Gov't report: Progress reducing US uninsured stalled in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, the HealthCare.gov 2017 web site home page is seen on a laptop in Washington. After five consecutive years of coverage gains, progress reducing the number of uninsured Americans stalled in 2016, according to a government report that highlights the stakes as Republicans try to roll back Barack Obama's law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News the pro-adjuster (Aug '07) 1 hr Topbroker1 648
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... 4 hr CodeTalker 15
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 4 hr Brooklynn1998 7,203
News Is the HPV vaccine safe? 5 hr VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso... 13 hr zippok 11
News Getting to know H. pylori (Jan '08) 17 hr Thecuriouscatapult 25
News NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16) 18 hr Lige 7
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Sun readinfo 168
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,014 • Total comments across all topics: 281,058,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC