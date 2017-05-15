Gov't report: Progress reducing US uninsured stalled in 2016
In this Oct. 24, 2016 file photo, the HealthCare.gov 2017 web site home page is seen on a laptop in Washington. After five consecutive years of coverage gains, progress reducing the number of uninsured Americans stalled in 2016, according to a government report that highlights the stakes as Republicans try to roll back Barack Obama's law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the pro-adjuster (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Topbroker1
|648
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|4 hr
|CodeTalker
|15
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|Brooklynn1998
|7,203
|Is the HPV vaccine safe?
|5 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|13 hr
|zippok
|11
|Getting to know H. pylori (Jan '08)
|17 hr
|Thecuriouscatapult
|25
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|18 hr
|Lige
|7
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Sun
|readinfo
|168
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC