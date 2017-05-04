GOP health care bill begins its ride ...

GOP health care bill begins its ride through the House

12 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Republicans began pushing their prized health care bill through the House Thursday, as the GOP sought a victory for President Donald Trump six weeks after nearly leaving the measure for dead and days after support from GOP moderates seemed to crumble anew. A wafer-thin margin seemed likely, thanks to opposition expected from every Democrat and more than a dozen Republicans plus lobbying against the bill by the AARP seniors organization, doctors, hospitals and patients' groups.

