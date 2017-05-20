French AIDS drama earns best reviews ...

French AIDS drama earns best reviews yet at Cannes Film fest

Read more: 680News

"120 Beats Per Minute," a French AIDS drama with a full heart and a pounding rhythm, debuted at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday and quickly joined the shortlist of favourites for the festival's coveted Palme d'Or prize. Directed by Robin Campillo, the co-screenwriter of the Palme d'Or-winning film "The Class," the movie centres on the activist group ACT UP in Paris in the 1990s during the AIDS crisis.

Chicago, IL

