Free parking at English NHS hospitals...

Free parking at English NHS hospitals if Labour wins, promises Jeremy Corbyn

16 hrs ago Read more: Croydon Guardian

Jeremy Corbyn has promised free car parking at all NHS hospitals in England if Labour wins the General Election, because charges are "a tax on serious illness". The Labour leader pledged to scrap hospital parking charges and cover the lost revenue with an 8% hike in insurance premium tax to 20% for private health insurance products.

Chicago, IL

