Free parking at English NHS hospitals if Labour wins, promises Jeremy Corbyn
Jeremy Corbyn has promised free car parking at all NHS hospitals in England if Labour wins the General Election, because charges are "a tax on serious illness". The Labour leader pledged to scrap hospital parking charges and cover the lost revenue with an 8% hike in insurance premium tax to 20% for private health insurance products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesting in Dunkirk
|1 hr
|Realist
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|RepublicansSuck
|142
|Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M...
|7 hr
|anonymous
|15
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|8 hr
|joe
|13
|Why I take my daughter with me to the gynecologist (Dec '14)
|8 hr
|Joanne
|331
|U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15)
|10 hr
|BlunderCONS
|175
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|10 hr
|abroaderview
|113
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC