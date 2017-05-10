Florida and nationwide insurers seek ...

Florida and nationwide insurers seek stability as Trump delays health care decision

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News Talk Florida

Uncertainty over the future of health care for millions grew deeper Monday as insurers released a blueprint for stabilizing wobbly markets and the Trump administration left in limbo the fate of billions of dollars in federal payments. At the federal courthouse, the administration and House Republicans asked appeals judges for a 90-day extension in a case that involves federal payments to reduce deductibles and copayments for people with modest incomes who buy their own policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Talk Florida.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AIDS Walk New York and Gay Men's Health Crisis:... 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 23
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 2 hr Standupvote 10
News How to spot the symptoms of teenage depression ... 3 hr Humanspirit 1
News Republicans already giving Trump's budget a col... 3 hr CodeTalker 7
News Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16) 4 hr Royal Norwegian A... 14
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 4 hr Deadly Smokers Lungs 58
News Neurology Study Reveals What We Already Know: P... 21 hr Cammie S 3
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) May 19 SissyBareFeet 169
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC