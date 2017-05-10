First-try antibiotics now fail in 1 i...

First-try antibiotics now fail in 1 in 4 adult pneumonia cases

Read more: KFVS12

The first prescription of an antibiotic that the average U.S. adult with pneumonia receives is now ineffective in about a quarter of cases, a new study finds. In these cases, more or different antibiotics were needed, or the patient's condition worsened to require ER admission or hospitalization within a month of the antibiotics being taken, the research team said.

