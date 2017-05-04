Fired BET executive sues, alleging 'o...

Fired BET executive sues, alleging 'old boys' club' bias

14 hrs ago

A former BET female executive is suing the TV channel and parent company Viacom for gender discrimination, claiming an "old boys' club" exploited women workers and led to her firing while she was on disability for breast cancer. Zola Mashariki's lawsuit alleges that Black Entertainment Television, Viacom and its largely male leadership foster a climate in which women are systematically harassed and denied opportunities.

