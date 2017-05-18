Fidget Toys Aren't Just Hype

Fidget Toys Aren't Just Hype

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Live Science

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Live Science's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Masturbation.Is it normal for little kids? (Jul '12) 2 hr Winking MoM 8
News U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15) 5 hr Spotted Girl 177
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) 6 hr Spotted Girl 95
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 11 hr PAY Your WAY 16
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 12 hr Health Insurance 2
News Feminist icon Gloria Steinem adored, reviled in... 16 hr Pam 3
News Vaccine may cut HPV infections, an oral cancer ... 17 hr HPV conjob 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) May 14 readinfo 168
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC