Fentanyl seized by law enforcement do...

Fentanyl seized by law enforcement doubled in 2016, DEA says

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The United States is seeing a dramatic increase in drugs containing fentanyl, newly released data from the Drug Enforcement Administration shows. From 2015 to 2016, more than twice as many drugs seized by law enforcement agencies and submitted to labs have tested positive for fentanyl, in what appears to be an escalating trend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 33 min cough cough 29
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 1 hr Past present future 5
News Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st... 5 hr kuda 22
News Sikeston Area Humane Society: dogs available fo... (Aug '12) 11 hr Guest 9
News U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15) Sat Choicerocks 178
News Neurology Study Reveals What We Already Know: P... Sat Israelite Suprema... 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Fri SissyBareFeet 169
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,174,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC