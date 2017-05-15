Feminist icon Gloria Steinem adored, reviled in divided Ohio
Gloria Steinem does not believe her life's work advocating for reproductive freedom and women's rights makes her "pro-abortion," the feminist icon said in an Associated Press interview Tuesday. Steinem spoke ahead of her appearance at a centennial gala fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, the state chapter of the abortion and women's health care provider whose government grants have been targeted by some Republicans.
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden outlaws coercive mandatory vaccines laws...
|52 min
|Sweden Rules
|1
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|58 min
|BHM5267
|19
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|59 min
|cough cough hack OMG
|1
|Feminist icon Gloria Steinem adored, reviled in...
|1 hr
|Reality
|1
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|just enjoy what u...
|280
|Tot's feet burned at splash pad (May '16)
|4 hr
|is it open yet
|2
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|5 hr
|Mojo
|9
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|May 14
|readinfo
|168
