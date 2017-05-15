Feminist icon Gloria Steinem adored, ...

Feminist icon Gloria Steinem adored, reviled in divided Ohio

Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Gloria Steinem does not believe her life's work advocating for reproductive freedom and women's rights makes her "pro-abortion," the feminist icon said in an Associated Press interview Tuesday. Steinem spoke ahead of her appearance at a centennial gala fundraiser for Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, the state chapter of the abortion and women's health care provider whose government grants have been targeted by some Republicans.

Chicago, IL

