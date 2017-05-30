FDA approves first generic Strattera ...

FDA approves first generic Strattera for the treatment of ADHD

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first generic versions of Strattera to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in pediatric and adult patients. Apotex Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited has gained approval to market atomoxetine in multiple strengths.

