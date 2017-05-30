FDA approves first generic Strattera for the treatment of ADHD
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first generic versions of Strattera to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder in pediatric and adult patients. Apotex Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited has gained approval to market atomoxetine in multiple strengths.
