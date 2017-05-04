FDA Approves ALS Treatment for the Fi...

FDA Approves ALS Treatment for the First Time in More Than 2 Decades

Read more: Time

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday cleared a treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis , marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades. The drug, known chemically as edaravone, is already sold by Japanese pharmaceutical company Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp in Japan and South Korea.

