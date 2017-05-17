'Fat and frail' seniors benefit from ...

'Fat and frail' seniors benefit from right exercise combo

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Heavy seniors who want to lose pounds safely shouldn't skip the weight machines or the treadmill, new research suggests. Experts have worried about recommending weight loss to older, obese people because it speeds up bone and muscle loss, increasing the danger of falls and broken bones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 1 hr FRED 281
News Feminist icon Gloria Steinem adored, reviled in... 1 hr They cannot kill ... 2
News NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16) 1 hr Puke 10
News Protesting in Dunkirk 10 hr Todd 10
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 11 hr may 7,204
News Columnist, MSU spokesman Salter diagnosed with ... 12 hr Paperboy 1
News Progress reducing US uninsured rate comes to a ... 15 hr ohwilbur 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) May 14 readinfo 168
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,050 • Total comments across all topics: 281,098,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC