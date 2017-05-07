Experts urge Indiana residents to get tested for hepatitis
State health experts are urging Indiana residents to get tested for hepatitis as the state marks Hepatitis Awareness Month during May. But federal officials say nearly three-fourths of those who have the disease don't know it and aren't receiving treatment. Indiana data show that more than 7,000 cases of viral hepatitis were reported in the state during 2015.
