Experts urge Indiana residents to get...

Experts urge Indiana residents to get tested for hepatitis

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

State health experts are urging Indiana residents to get tested for hepatitis as the state marks Hepatitis Awareness Month during May. But federal officials say nearly three-fourths of those who have the disease don't know it and aren't receiving treatment. Indiana data show that more than 7,000 cases of viral hepatitis were reported in the state during 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) 8 min usual solution 17
News Finally! UK Government expected to make it easi... 13 min Johnson J 5
News Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M... 18 min CodeTalker 8
News NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare ... 59 min Kid 11
News The astonishing TRUE story of a CDC criminal co... 1 hr friend 13
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) 1 hr Pregnant Virgin 45
News Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr... 1 hr Soetoro 4
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,706 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC