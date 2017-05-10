Emmerdale actor John Middleton urges ...

Emmerdale actor John Middleton urges politicians to address dementia crisis

Emmerdale star John Middleton has slammed the major political parties' "woeful" attention to addressing common health problems such as Alzheimer's disease. The actor, 63, played Ashley Thomas, who died in an emotional recent episode of the soap following a battle with dementia.

Chicago, IL

