E-cigarette laws to change this week - Here's how vapers will be affected
The Tobacco Products Directive is set to affect those who smoke traditional cigarettes when it comes into force on May 20. Smokers have been warned that the new rules will ban smaller packs of cigarettes and reduce the sale of menthol flavours. Although vaping itself will not be made illegal under the new laws, new restrictions on the strength of liquids and the size of tanks will be introduced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hemel Online.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP governors don't see 'Obamacare' going away (Oct '14)
|20 min
|swedenforever
|213
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|52 min
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Dick Cheney: Picking Sarah Palin for VP Was 'A ... (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|swedenforever
|38
|Protesting in Dunkirk
|2 hr
|Frank
|8
|Tips for Protecting Your Family Against Bug Bites
|2 hr
|Skiddle
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|2 hr
|Beth
|2
|Caring For Your Aging Parents seminar puts focu... (Apr '10)
|18 hr
|tricky gang hopes so
|5
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Sun
|readinfo
|168
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC