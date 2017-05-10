E-cigarette laws to change this week ...

E-cigarette laws to change this week - Here's how vapers will be affected

The Tobacco Products Directive is set to affect those who smoke traditional cigarettes when it comes into force on May 20. Smokers have been warned that the new rules will ban smaller packs of cigarettes and reduce the sale of menthol flavours. Although vaping itself will not be made illegal under the new laws, new restrictions on the strength of liquids and the size of tanks will be introduced.

Chicago, IL

