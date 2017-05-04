Does baby powder cause cancer? Anothe...

Does baby powder cause cancer? Another jury says yes.

16 hrs ago

In this April 15, 2011, file photo, a bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed in San Francisco. A jury ruling on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in St. Louis, awarded Louis Slemp, a Virginia woman, a record-setting $110.5 million in the latest lawsuit alleging that using Johnson & Johnson's baby powder caused cancer.

Chicago, IL

