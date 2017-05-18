Doctors worry as Texas lawmakers OK vaccine restrictions
Texas would restrict emergency immunizations given to children removed from troubled homes under legislation that worries doctors and is a victory for vaccination opponents. The bill passed Friday in the Texas House comes as more families statewide are not vaccinating their children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|2 hr
|Hillary LOST
|23
|U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15)
|8 hr
|Choicerocks
|178
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|9 hr
|Obamacare
|4
|Neurology Study Reveals What We Already Know: P...
|10 hr
|Israelite Suprema...
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|13 hr
|SissyBareFeet
|169
|Xyzal: State of the Art Antihistamine (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|Jack
|34
|Psychiatry expert offers positive advice for pa...
|16 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC