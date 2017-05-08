Democrats criticize Senatea s all-male healthcare group
U.S. Democrats on Sunday criticized the lack of women on a working group in the Republican-led Senate that will craft a plan to pass legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare. As the Senate begins to wrestle with a Republican healthcare bill narrowly approved by the House of Representatives last week, senators questioned why the 13-member working group put together by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell does not include any of the chamber's five Republican women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|[Question] Is it safe to take breast enhancing ...
|1 hr
|Jamie
|1
|Protesting in Dunkirk
|4 hr
|G money
|3
|Minnesota Health Department confirms six measle... (Mar '11)
|5 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|97
|To Your Good Health: 3 medicines suppress genit... (Mar '11)
|6 hr
|herpes
|17
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|9 hr
|RepublicansSuck
|142
|Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M...
|13 hr
|anonymous
|15
|Tom Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion fr...
|14 hr
|joe
|13
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC