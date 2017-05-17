County News: Beating cancer was 'best feeling ever', says Alex, 22
Active and healthy football fanatic Alex, a media officer at Crawley Town Football Club, was given the harrowing news that he had testicular cancer at the beginning of the year. He said: "I cried when I was told and so did my nurse as she had two 22 year olds."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worthing Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesting in Dunkirk
|3 hr
|Todd
|10
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|may
|7,204
|Columnist, MSU spokesman Salter diagnosed with ...
|5 hr
|Paperboy
|1
|Progress reducing US uninsured rate comes to a ...
|7 hr
|ohwilbur
|1
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|8 hr
|New gang in winnipeg
|5
|Gov't report: Efforts to reduce US uninsured st...
|10 hr
|Single-Payer
|20
|Sweden outlaws coercive mandatory vaccines laws...
|11 hr
|Sweden Rules
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|May 14
|readinfo
|168
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC