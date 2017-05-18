Could a weight-loss surgery lead to alcohol abuse?
After a popular type of weight-loss surgery, nearly 21 percent of patients develop a drinking problem, sometimes years later, researchers report. The researchers followed more than 2,000 patients who had weight-loss surgery at 10 hospitals across the United States.
