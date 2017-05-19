Cornella s wife disputes a intentionala suicide
Chris Cornell's widow disputed an official finding that her rocker husband died by suicide and revealed Friday that he had "taken an extra Ativan or two" shortly before he was found unresponsive. Vicky Cornell became concerned when her husband, the frontman for Soundgarden and Audioslave, told her by phone about his dose of the prescription sedative, which can be used to treat anxiety, she told CNN in a statement.
