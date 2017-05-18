Cigarettes must be sold in standardis...

Cigarettes must be sold in standardised green packaging from this weekend

12 hrs ago

Cigarettes must be sold in standardised green packaging bearing graphic warnings of the dangers of smoking from this weekend as rules designed to prevent young people taking up the habit come into full effect. All packs must contain a minimum of 20 cigarettes to make sure the packs are big enough for health warnings to cover 65% of the front and back, with the brand name restricted to a standard size, font and colour.

Chicago, IL

