Cigarette laws are changing later this month: here's what you need to know
Menthol cigarettes are also being phased out along with fruit, candy, spice, herb, alcohol and vanilla flavoured tobacco - but they won't be banned until May 2020. The new laws actually came into effect last May but shops were given a year to sell off their old stock.
