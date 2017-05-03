Cigarette laws are changing later thi...

Cigarette laws are changing later this month: here's what you need to know

Read more: Bridgwater Mercury

Menthol cigarettes are also being phased out along with fruit, candy, spice, herb, alcohol and vanilla flavoured tobacco - but they won't be banned until May 2020. The new laws actually came into effect last May but shops were given a year to sell off their old stock.

