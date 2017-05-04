Chris Gethard Isn't Kidding About 'Career Suicide'
His doctor - named Barb - is the framing device for an hour and a half of discussion about depression, anxiety, telling people you have depression and anxiety, and what it is that people need and ask from one another. Career Suicide isn't a comedy special in the traditional sense; it's a one-man show that Gethard performed off-Broadway for a few months before filming it for HBO.
