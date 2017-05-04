Chris Gethard Isn't Kidding About 'Ca...

Chris Gethard Isn't Kidding About 'Career Suicide'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

His doctor - named Barb - is the framing device for an hour and a half of discussion about depression, anxiety, telling people you have depression and anxiety, and what it is that people need and ask from one another. Career Suicide isn't a comedy special in the traditional sense; it's a one-man show that Gethard performed off-Broadway for a few months before filming it for HBO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Price defends cutting nearly $1 trillion from M... 1 hr Autistic mormon 4
News Anti-vaccine activists just sparked a U.S. stat... 1 hr You Filthy Black 2
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... 2 hr Equal 2
News The astonishing TRUE story of a CDC criminal co... 3 hr Vaccines maim kill 12
News American Academy of Pediatrics declares "no sci... 3 hr Vaccines maim kill 1
News 'HPV vaccine is safe' - Health Department 3 hr HPV maims kills 1
News This Pediatrician Will Not Treat Kids Unless Th... 3 hr SMALLPOX 4
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,113 • Total comments across all topics: 280,845,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC