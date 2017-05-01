Chris Christie says 'crazy liberals' want to 'poison our kids'...

Chris Christie says 'crazy liberals' ...

15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

New Jersey governor Chris Christie called supporters of marijuana legalization "crazy liberals" who want to "poison our kids" during a talk at a substance abuse conference on Monday, according to Politico . They want that blood money? Let them do it," Christie said, referring to tax revenue generated by legal marijuana sales.

Chicago, IL

