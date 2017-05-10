Cancer patients battle cost for treat...

Cancer patients battle cost for treatment as well as disease

More than once, while she's sat in a chair getting treatment for her breast cancer, Leah Liston has had the same thought: "If I could work a lot and my hands would let me, I would be very tempted to not get treatment for a while." While we stood in a hospital room, looking at a mountain of hospital bills, Liston was asked how much debt she thinks she has racked up over her nine years of treatment.

