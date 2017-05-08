California company recalls deer-antle...

California company recalls deer-antler tea due to food poisoning illness

14 hrs ago Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

The California Department of Public Health says a Los Angeles company is recalling tea made from deer antler after two people who drank it got sick. State health officials said Monday that the tea may be contaminated with botulism, and they are investigating the two Orange County residents who became ill.

