Cadaver dogs find nothing, search for missing East Texas teen continues

After receiving a tip from an unnamed source, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office began searching an area just off of County Road 4837 in the small community of Larue Thursday night. "They didn't come up with anything new, so they have already cleared the scene," said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Chicago, IL

