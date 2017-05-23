Breast cancer linked to one alcoholic drink
A woman increases her breast cancer risk by drinking one small alcoholic drink a day and can decrease it with vigorous exercise, a new study finds. Exercises like running and fast bicycling reduce the risk of both pre- and post-menopausal breast cancers, according to the study by the American Institute for Cancer Research and the World Cancer Research Fund.
