Blue Cross Blue Shield will offer customers free Lyft rides

Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

Blue Cross Blue Shield wants you to make it to your doctor's appointments - so much that it's willing to pay for your Lyft. The health care provider announced Wednesday that it will offer free Lyft rides to its plan holders who lack reliable transportation.

