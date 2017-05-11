Blue Cross Blue Shield will offer customers free Lyft rides
Blue Cross Blue Shield wants you to make it to your doctor's appointments - so much that it's willing to pay for your Lyft. The health care provider announced Wednesday that it will offer free Lyft rides to its plan holders who lack reliable transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|1 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|HPV vaccine leaves Cumbria girl, 13, wheelchair...
|1 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|2 hr
|Putins Glock Holster
|132
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|Judydowellb
|51
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|6 hr
|Dezzie
|7,197
|NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare ...
|9 hr
|Rod Knox
|13
|GOP governors don't see 'Obamacare' going away (Oct '14)
|13 hr
|Valerie the King ...
|212
|B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06)
|May 8
|Shelly
|4,746
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC