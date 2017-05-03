Blood test may help create personalised treatments for advanced prostate cancer
The new test, which costs less than A 50, can predict which patients are likely to respond to new targeted drugs, and who might be better served by alternative therapies. It looks for multiple copies of a gene for the androgen receptor, a hormone-sensitive molecule that helps many prostate cancers to grow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Call on MOH to study vaccinated v unvaccinated ...
|1 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|1 hr
|JUST SAY DUH
|9
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|1 hr
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Measles outbreak sickens dozens of Minnesota So...
|1 hr
|VACCINES AUTISM
|3
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|2 hr
|HHHvr
|110
|Researchers create a roadmap of bipolar disorde...
|12 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Psychiatrists demand elderly care system overhaul
|13 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC