Blood test may help create personalis...

Blood test may help create personalised treatments for advanced prostate cancer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

The new test, which costs less than A 50, can predict which patients are likely to respond to new targeted drugs, and who might be better served by alternative therapies. It looks for multiple copies of a gene for the androgen receptor, a hormone-sensitive molecule that helps many prostate cancers to grow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Call on MOH to study vaccinated v unvaccinated ... 1 hr VACCINES MAIM KILL 1
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... 1 hr JUST SAY DUH 9
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway 1 hr VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Measles outbreak sickens dozens of Minnesota So... 1 hr VACCINES AUTISM 3
News Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai... 2 hr HHHvr 110
News Researchers create a roadmap of bipolar disorde... 12 hr Humanspirit 1
News Psychiatrists demand elderly care system overhaul 13 hr Humanspirit 1
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,422 • Total comments across all topics: 280,768,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC