Bird flu detected at Lancashire farm

14 hrs ago Read more: Witney Gazette

The H5N8 strain of avian flu was confirmed in a small backyard flock of chickens at the farm near Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire. A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been put in place around the infected premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

