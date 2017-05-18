Bereaved mother urges parents to book...

Bereaved mother urges parents to book free vaccine for deadly meningitis strain

A bereaved mother is pleading with parents to protect their children from a deadly strain of meningitis following the death of her daughter. The MenACWY vaccine, which protects against four different strains of the meningococcal bacteria that cause meningitis and septicaemia - Men A, C, W and Y - is offered through the NHS to teenagers and a catch-up vaccination is offered to new university students.

