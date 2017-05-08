Back on TV, Kimmel zings critics of h...

Back on TV, Kimmel zings critics of his health care plea

21 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Jimmy Kimmel zinged his critics as he returned to late-night TV and resumed arguing that Americans deserve the level of health care given his infant son. Back on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" Monday after a week's absence, he said baby Billy is recovering well from open-heart surgery for a birth defect and thanked well-wishers.

