Anthem takes fight for Cigna merger to Supreme Court
A federal judge and then a federal appeals court blocked the deal, which was valued at $54 billion when it was announced in 2015 and would have created the largest health insurance company in the United States. The Justice Department sued last July to stop the merger, and won the first two rounds in the federal courts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio Planned Parenthood backers lament federal ...
|29 min
|Brice N Livingston
|3
|'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ...
|41 min
|digital
|1
|Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08)
|43 min
|digital-snake-oil
|16
|Tamaqua churches gather for Day of...
|1 hr
|assfister
|4
|NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare ...
|2 hr
|Not Profit Profits
|2
|Scabies not a big deal, officials say (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Michelle
|69
|The astonishing TRUE story of a CDC criminal co...
|3 hr
|Vaxxed
|10
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC