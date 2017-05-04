Anthem takes fight for Cigna merger t...

Anthem takes fight for Cigna merger to Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

A federal judge and then a federal appeals court blocked the deal, which was valued at $54 billion when it was announced in 2015 and would have created the largest health insurance company in the United States. The Justice Department sued last July to stop the merger, and won the first two rounds in the federal courts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio Planned Parenthood backers lament federal ... 29 min Brice N Livingston 3
News 'Wild West' mental health apps offer both gold ... 41 min digital 1
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) 43 min digital-snake-oil 16
News Tamaqua churches gather for Day of... 1 hr assfister 4
News NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare ... 2 hr Not Profit Profits 2
News Scabies not a big deal, officials say (Mar '09) 2 hr Michelle 69
News The astonishing TRUE story of a CDC criminal co... 3 hr Vaxxed 10
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,390 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC