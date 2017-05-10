Anthem gives up Cigna bid, vows to fi...

Anthem gives up Cigna bid, vows to fight on over damages

Anthem has ended its soured, $48 billion bid to buy rival Cigna, but the nation's second-largest health insurer isn't giving up a fight over whether Cigna deserves a termination fee for the scrapped deal. Anthem said Friday that Cigna sabotaged the merger agreement and caused "massive damages" for Anthem, which provides Blue Cross-Blue Shield coverage in several states.

