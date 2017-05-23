Alcoholics Anonymous sues for return of 12-step manuscript
Alcoholics Anonymous is demanding the return of its 1939 original manuscript describing the "Twelve Step" program of recovery from alcoholism. The organization last Thursday in New York state court sued an Alabama man, a New York art gallery and a California auction house.
