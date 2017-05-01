Aetna reports 1Q loss

Aetna booked a $381-million, first-quarter loss mainly due to its failed bid for rival Humana, but the nation's third largest health insurer still beat earnings expectations and raised its 2017 forecast. Aetna says it now expects adjusted earnings of $8.80 to $9 per share for the full year, up from its previous projection for at least $8.55 per share and more in line with Wall Street forecasts.

