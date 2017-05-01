Aetna reports 1Q loss

Aetna reports 1Q loss

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Aetna booked a $381-million, first-quarter loss mainly due to its failed bid for rival Humana, but the nation's third largest health insurer still beat earnings expectations and raised its 2017 forecast. Aetna says it now expects adjusted earnings of $8.80 to $9 per share for the full year, up from its previous projection for at least $8.55 per share and more in line with Wall Street forecasts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erectile Dysfunction: Symptoms and Treatment (Jan '15) 6 hr Stan 14
News Topamax Reduces Number Of Monthly Migraine Days... (Aug '06) 7 hr Stan 258
News Try home remedies for neuropathy (Mar '08) 7 hr Wwasson 225
News Options For Allergy Relief (Mar '09) 7 hr Stan 32
News People with Schizophrenia Don't Stay on Meds (Jul '07) 7 hr Stan 75
News Herbal-H: A Safe And Effective Hair Loss Treatment (Jul '10) 7 hr Stan 48
News U.S. House bill would exempt e-cigarettes from ... 7 hr 07 Mustang 13
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Mon test 164
B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06) Apr 26 Ian 4,745
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,724,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC