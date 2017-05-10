ACA exchanges grow thinner with Aetna leaving for 2018
While Republicans rewrite the Affordable Care Act in Washington, the immediate future of the law has grown hazier with the nation's third-largest health insurer saying that it will completely divorce itself from state-based insurance exchanges. Aetna said late Wednesday that it won't sell individual coverage in Nebraska and Delaware next year after projecting a $200 million loss this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor seeks to ease vaccine fears amid Minneso...
|1 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|HPV vaccine leaves Cumbria girl, 13, wheelchair...
|1 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Lawmakers revisiting requiring those on Medicai...
|2 hr
|Putins Glock Holster
|132
|Where to buy dichloroacetate... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|Judydowellb
|51
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|6 hr
|Dezzie
|7,197
|NMMC, UMMC tagged for overpayments in Medicare ...
|9 hr
|Rod Knox
|13
|GOP governors don't see 'Obamacare' going away (Oct '14)
|13 hr
|Valerie the King ...
|212
|B-12 and Lipotropic Injections for Weight Loss (Jun '06)
|May 8
|Shelly
|4,746
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC