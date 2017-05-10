Abortion foes cheer series of advance...

Abortion foes cheer series of advances, as opponents protest

From the U.S. Capitol and the White House to far-flung battlegrounds in Arizona, Iowa and elsewhere, it's been a dramatic fortnight in the debate over access to abortion and birth control. Foes of abortion celebrated a series of advances and claimed new momentum, as abortion rights supporters mounted protests to try to blunt it.

Chicago, IL

